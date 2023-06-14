UrduPoint.com

US House Panel Proposes Expansion Of Anti-Russian Energy Policy For US Bases In Europe

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 07:17 PM

The US House Armed Services panel's Subcommittee on Readiness released an initial copy of their Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) proposals before a markup on Wednesday, including a measure to expand a policy that combats the use of Russian energy at US military bases in Europe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The US House Armed Services panel's Subcommittee on Readiness released an initial copy of their Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) proposals before a markup on Wednesday, including a measure to expand a policy that combats the use of Russian energy at US military bases in Europe.

The subcommittee's markup for the FY24 NDAA includes a modification to a previous policy that combats the US military's reliance on Russian energy to run bases in Europe.

The measure would expand a policy included in the FY23 NDAA, which calls for main operating bases in Europe to establish and implement plans to reduce reliance on Russian energy, to include all operating bases.

The measure also requires the US Secretary of Defense to submit to Congress a plan for each base and an assessment of the feasibility of reaching the goal for the "elimination" of the use of Russian energy.

The proposal comes as the House Armed Services panel's subcommittees conduct a number of markups on sections of the FY24 NDAA, formal work on which was temporarily impacted by debt ceiling negotiations earlier this year.

