US House Panel Proposes Mandatory Alert Of Russia-China Nuclear, Strategic Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 10:04 PM

The US House Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Strategic Forces on Monday released proposals for the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), including to require the Pentagon to notify Congress if Russia and China cooperate on nuclear deterrence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) The US House Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Strategic Forces on Monday released proposals for the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), including to require the Pentagon to notify Congress if Russia and China cooperate on nuclear deterrence.

The panel's proposals include requiring "congressional notification in the event Russia or China provide assistance to each other in advancing their nuclear deterrents," the Armed Services Committee said in a statement.

The NDAA proposal would require notification if militarily significant cooperation between Russia and China related to nuclear or strategic capabilities is "likely to occur or has likely occurred," according to the text of the bill.

The notification would require a description of the cooperation and an assessment of its implications, the bill said.

