US House Panel Republicans Call for Response to Cyber Espionage Operation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) Republican members of the US House Armed Services Committee said in a statement on Friday that America must respond to a massive cyber attack attributed by local media to Russian-backed hackers.

Russia denies any involvement and US authorities are yet to name suspects of an intrusion into government and private networks.

"Our nation must respond to the reported cyber espionage operation targeting America's nuclear infrastructure and Federal government and hold the perpetrator accountable. This attack serves as a stark warning that our nation must bolster its cybersecurity posture and capabilities, and it must do so without delay," the congressmen said.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned earlier this week that federal, state and local governmental institutions, critical infrastructures and private entities are in "grave" risk as a result of the attack by "an advanced persistent threat actor." The Washington Post alleged that a group of hackers supposedly linked to the Russian intelligence may be behind the intrusion but provided no proof.

Russia's Embassy in Washington dismissed accusations as unfounded.

Armed Services Committee Republicans also praised the national defense budget as vital for bolstering US cyber protection.

"There is no doubt that our adversaries will take advantage of any opportunity to attack vulnerabilities in our cyber infrastructure. The measures in this year's bill will provide critical safeguards to protect the information and capabilities most foundational to our nation's security," the statement said. Committee Republicans added that the budget allocates $375 million for cyber security of nuclear weapons production facilities.

The bill, approved by the Congress, is about to be vetoed by President Donald Trump, who is unhappy about the its failure to address an issue of legal immunity for social media and plans to rename military bases that celebrate Confederate leaders.