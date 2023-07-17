Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 10:46 PM

US House Panel Requests Info From Meta on Censorship Related to Threads Platform - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent a letter on Monday to Meta (banned in Russia) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, requesting the tech company provide lawmakers with information related to its new social media platform Threads as part of their probe into collusion between the US government and tech companies to censor online content.

"The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of how and to what extent the Executive Branch has coerced and colluded with companies and other intermediaries to censor speech," the letter said. "In light of Meta's introduction of a new social media platform, 'Threads,' we write to inform you that it is the Committee's view that the subpoena of February 15 covers material to date relating to threads."

On February 15, the Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena to Meta to compel the production of documents related to its content moderation and engagement with the US government.

Since issuing the subpoena, the committee has obtained additional evidence that the federal government coerced or colluded with tech companies to moderate online content, the letter said.

Earlier this month, a US court held that the government's engagement with social media platforms to censor disfavored speech appears to have violated the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

The court found that Meta played a central role in the censorship scheme by frequently complying with the government's requests.

"Given that Meta has censored First Amendment-protected speech as a result of government agencies' request and demands in the past, the Committee is concerned about potential First Amendment violations that have occurred or will occur on the Threads platform," the letter said.

Threads raises concerns due to its marketing as a rival to Twitter, which has faced "political persecution" from the US government for its commitment to free speech, the letter said. Lawmakers have already received reports of Threads engaging in censorship in the 12 days since its launch, the letter said.

The letter requests Meta provide information related to Threads pursuant with the panel's subpoena by July 31. The letter also notes that it serves as a formal request to preserve existing and future records related to Threads.

Jordan's letter comes amid an investigation by the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which he chairs, into the US government's purported misuse of power to target political opponents and suppress disfavored speech online.

