US House Panel Requests Information On Trump's Intervention In Stone, Other Cases - Letter

Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:34 PM

US House Panel Requests Information on Trump's Intervention in Stone, Other Cases - Letter

The US House Judiciary Committee is seeking to information on the Trump administration's interference into the Roger Stone case and other cases of personal interest to the US president, Chairman Jerry Nadler said in a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Friday

"The Judiciary Committee needs to examine a range of recent actions that smack of political interference, including the [Justice] Department's withdrawal of the Roger Stone sentencing recommendation; intervening in the handling of the Michael Flynn prosecution; overruling the decision to relocate Paul Manafort to Rikers Island; opening investigations into career officials involved in the Russia investigation; and a series of controversial interventions into sensitive antitrust matters," Nadler said in the letter.

Nadler said he is requesting Barr provide the Judiciary Committee with any documents and interviews with current or former Justice Department officials with connections to the cases mentioned in the letter.

Nadler also said the Justice Department had previously cooperated with Congress in providing information in cases of credible allegations of misconduct.

The letter comes in the wake of Stone's sentencing last week in connection to the Trump-Russia collusion investigation. Stone avoided a potential sentencing of up to nine years in prison after Barr intervened in the case.

Barr's intervention prompted all four prosecutors from his office involved in the case to withdraw in protest, but Stone was sentenced to more than three years in prison.

