UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Panel Requests Secret Service Briefing Over Tear-Gassing At White House Protest

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:30 PM

US House Panel Requests Secret Service Briefing Over Tear-Gassing at White House Protest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Chairman of the US House Committee on Homeland Security, Bennie Thompson, on Tuesday requested a briefing of the Secret Service Director, James Murray, regarding the use of force against peaceful protesters outside the White House.

"I write to you stunned, disturbed, and furious at the sight of Federal authorities tear-gassing peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park, outside the White House, last night," Thompson said in a letter. "I request to receive a briefing no later than June 5, 2020, to understand the role of the United States Secret Service in planning, coordinating, and executing these actions."

The protest over the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis police custody was dispersed some 25 minute before the curfew with flash bangs, tear gas and physical force to secure a passage for President Donald Trump to St John's Episcopal church, across Lafayette Park.

Thompson called it "shameful" that Trump used the power of the federal government "to attack Americans exercising their Constitutional right to protest just so he could stage a photo opportunity."

Sputnik journalist Nicole Roussell said she was fired at by police several times while covering protests in Washington, DC despite identifying that she was a member of the media. A stinger grenade left two welts on her hip and thigh.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Police Washington White House Trump Thompson Man George Lafayette Minneapolis United States June Gas 2020 Church Media Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches &#039;SAFEEN FEEDERS&#039 ..

17 minutes ago

Noon Work Ban to begin in mid-June: MoHRE

47 minutes ago

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

2 hours ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

2 hours ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

2 hours ago

Stricken French clubs call for fans to be allowed ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.