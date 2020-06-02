US House Panel Requests Secret Service Briefing Over Tear-Gassing at White House Protest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Chairman of the US House Committee on Homeland Security, Bennie Thompson, on Tuesday requested a briefing of the Secret Service Director, James Murray, regarding the use of force against peaceful protesters outside the White House.

"I write to you stunned, disturbed, and furious at the sight of Federal authorities tear-gassing peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park, outside the White House, last night," Thompson said in a letter. "I request to receive a briefing no later than June 5, 2020, to understand the role of the United States Secret Service in planning, coordinating, and executing these actions."

The protest over the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis police custody was dispersed some 25 minute before the curfew with flash bangs, tear gas and physical force to secure a passage for President Donald Trump to St John's Episcopal church, across Lafayette Park.

Thompson called it "shameful" that Trump used the power of the federal government "to attack Americans exercising their Constitutional right to protest just so he could stage a photo opportunity."

Sputnik journalist Nicole Roussell said she was fired at by police several times while covering protests in Washington, DC despite identifying that she was a member of the media. A stinger grenade left two welts on her hip and thigh.