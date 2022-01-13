WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The US House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot sent a letter to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asking him to voluntarily appear before the panel for a disposition about his communication with former President Donald Trump the day of the event.

"We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation on a range of critical topics, including your conversations with President Trump before, during and after the violent January 6th attack," the Committee said in the letter on Wednesday. "You have acknowledged speaking directly with the former President while the violence was underway on January 6th."