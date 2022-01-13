WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot sent a letter to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asking him to voluntarily appear before the panel for a disposition about his communication with former President Donald Trump on the day of the event.

"We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation on a range of critical topics, including your conversations with President Trump before, during and after the violent January 6th attack," the Committee said in the letter on Wednesday. "You have acknowledged speaking directly with the former President while the violence was underway on January 6th.

"

The Select Committee is requesting to meet with McCarthy on February 3, 4 or 7, the letter said.

The letter details multiple instances of McCarthy stating to the press his communication with Trump the day of the attack.

A group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in a bid to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states which Trump claimed were fraudulent. The authorities shot an unarmed protester dead and charged more than 700 people for participating in the event.