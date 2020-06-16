UrduPoint.com
US House Panel Subpoenas 2 Whistleblowers to Probe Justice Dept. Politicization- Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler has subpoenaed two whistleblowers to testify about the politicization of the Department of Justice under President Donald Trump, the Judiciary Committee said in a news release on Tuesday.

"Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler issued two subpoenas for testimony from two Department of Justice whistleblowers," the release said. "These individuals - John Elias and Aaron Zelinsky - are prepared to describe the unprecedented politicization of the [Justice] Department under President Trump and Attorney General William Barr."

Elias and Zelinsky will be joined by former US Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer in a hearing before the Judiciary Committee on June 24, the release said.

"Attorney General Barr... has abruptly reversed course on prosecutions against the President's allies and friends. He has pursued pretextual investigations against the President's perceived political enemies," the release said.

The US Attorney General has also failed to defend the Affordable Care Act, and he has helped to roll back important civil rights protections, the release said.

Moreover, Barr ordered Federal officers to use tear gas, stun grenades and pepper spray on US citizens exercising their constitutional rights to protest, the release added.

