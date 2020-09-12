US House Panel Subpoenas Acting DHS Chief for Refusing to Give Threat Assessment - Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) US Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf must testify before the House Committee on Homeland Security on threats facing the United States, committee chairman Bernie Thompson said, issuing a subpoena.

"Today, Rep. Bennie Thompson, Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, issued a subpoena to Chad Wolf of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for a September 17 public hearing on threats facing the homeland," the committee said in a press release on Friday.

Since June, the Committee has sought to get Wolf, FBI Director Christopher Wray and National Counterterrorism Center Director Chris Miller to testify at the hearing, the release noted.

"From the coronavirus pandemic to the rise of right-wing extremism to ongoing election interference, there are urgent threats requiring our attention. Mr. Wolf's refusal to testify - thereby evading congressional oversight at this critical time - is especially troubling given the serious matters facing the Department and the Nation," Thompson said in a statement.

Wolf reneged on September 8 on a previous commitment he had made to testify before the committee on September 18, the release stated.