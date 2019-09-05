US House Panel Subpoenas Acting DHS Chief Over Possible Immigration Violations - Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena for Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan to provide any information related to presidential pardons of potential violations of US immigration laws or the construction of the border wall.

"All documents and communications, from February 15, 2019 to present, relating to any communications by the President referring to the issuance of presidential pardons for potential violations of Federal law relating to the enforcement of US immigration laws or the construction of a barrier along the US-Mexico border," the subpoena said on Wednesday.

McAleenan is ordered to testify before the Judiciary Committee on the morning of September 17, the subpoena said.