US House Panel Subpoenas Big Tech For Info On US Efforts To Suppress Free Speech

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The US House Judiciary Committee said it issued subpoenas to the chief executive officers at Alphabet, Amazon, Appel, Meta(banned organization in Russia), and microsoft requesting records related to any action the US government may have initiated with big tech companies to attempt to suppress free speech.

"Today, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) subpoenaed the chief executive officers of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft for documents and communications relating to the Federal government's reported collusion with Big Tech to suppress free speech," the committee said in the release on Wednesday.

The committee asks all the chief executive officers of the big tech firms to provide the panel with all requested documents and communications by March 23, the release said.

Several Republican lawmakers allege that big tech companies colluded with political and government officials to censor reporting on potential influence peddling by the Biden family.

The Oversight Committee is conducting a probe into the matter amid the release of so-called Twitter files, which revealed the extent of engagement between Twitter personnel and US government officials on content moderation and censorship decisions.

Reforms to Twitter's speech and account suspension policies have since begun under new CEO Elon Musk, who acquired the company last year.

