US House Panel Subpoenas Envoy to Afghanistan Khalilzad to Testify September 19- Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Thursday that its Chairman Eliot Engel has issued a subpoena for US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad to testify before the panel on September 19.

"Representative Eliot L. Engel, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, today subpoenaed Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad to testify at an open hearing of the Committee next Thursday, September 19th," the release said.