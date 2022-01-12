UrduPoint.com

US House Panel Subpoenas Ex-White House Official, 2 Republican Strategists - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 04:00 AM

US House Panel Subpoenas Ex-White House Official, 2 Republican Strategists - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6, said that it has subpoenaed two Republican strategists and a White House official who allegedly wrote the speech for former US President Donald Trump before the rally on that day.

"Chairman Bennie G. Thompson today announced that the Select Committee has issued subpoenas to three individuals as a part of its investigation into the January 6th attack on the US Capitol and its causes. The committee is demanding records and testimony from three witnesses involved in planning and preparations for the January 6th rally at the Ellipse, which immediately preceded the violent attack on the Capitol," the Select Committee said in a press release on Tuesday.

The panel explained it believes Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz served as advisers for Donald Trump, Jr.

and were in contact with an array of individuals, including the former US president as well as with Kimberly Guilfoyle regarding the rally on January 6, the release said.

The panel also said it believes Ross Worthington is the person who drafted Trump's speech for the rally on January 6, the release added.

To date, the Select Committee has subpoenaed more than 40 individuals, who were allegedly involved in the riot at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, including Trump's close allies and advisers.

On that day, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent and voter fraud that robbed him of election victory. The authorities shot one protester dead during the incident and charged more than 700 people for participating in the event.

Related Topics

Election Dead Attack Protest White House Trump Thompson January 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails t ..

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Hab ..

3 hours ago
 No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President ..

No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President Since Start of Protests - UN ..

3 hours ago
 Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Manda ..

Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Mandate Dispute

3 hours ago
 Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

3 hours ago
 US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid ..

US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid Tensions With Russia - NATO E ..

3 hours ago
 UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigra ..

UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigray, Reduces Movements in Area - ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.