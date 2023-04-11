US House Panel Subpoenas FBI for Info on Use of Churches to Monitor Extremism - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The US House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government is subpoenaing the FBI for information related to its apparent use of churches to monitor potential extremist activity, committee chairman Jim Jordan said in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In February the committee wrote to the FBI requesting information on a January 2023 document from the agency's Richmond Field Office dubbed "Interest of Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists in Radical-Traditionalist Catholic Ideology Almost Certainly Presents New Mitigation Opportunities."

After receiving no response, the committee reiterated its request in March, following which lawmakers received a "substandard and partial response" with significant redactions that prevented the panel from conducting a full assessment.

"The limited information that was provided to the Committee makes clear that we must possess all responsive material without redactions," the letter said on Monday. "Accordingly, and in light of your disregard of our earlier voluntary requests, please find attached a subpoena for the requested documents and information.

"

The information provided to the committee so far revealed that the FBI, relying on at least one undercover employee, sought to use religious organizations as "new avenues for tripwire and source development," the letter said.

The FBI also conducted outreach to religious institutions, including contacting "mainline Catholic parishes," to enlist the assistance of congregations in serving as suspicious activity tripwires and sensitize them to warning signs of radicalization, the letter said.

"This information is outrageous and only reinforces the committee's need for all FBI material responsive to our request," the letter said.

Americans must be free to exercise their right to freedom of religion without worrying that the FBI may have planted informants in places of worship, the letter said.

The Republican-led House established the subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government in January to investigate how entities including the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department obtain and share information to facilitate actions against US citizens