US House Panel Subpoenas Former Prosecutor in Trump Finances Probe - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has subpoenaed former New York Prosecutor Mark Pomerantz in connection to an investigation into former President Donald Trump's finances, the panel announced on Thursday.

"Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) subpoenaed former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz to appear before the Committee for a deposition," the committee said in a press release. "As a special assistant district attorney, Pomerantz led the investigation into President Donald Trump's finances before resigning in protest after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's initial reluctance to move forward with charges against President Trump."