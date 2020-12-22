US House Panel Subpoenas Health Secretary, CDC Chief in Probe Into Trump COVID-19 Response

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The US House of Representatives' Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis has subpoenaed Health Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) chief Robert Redfield in order to obtain documents related to the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the United States, the panel said in a letter Monday.

"The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis issued subpoenas today compelling you to produce all of the documents requested by the Select Subcommittee on September 14, 2020, relating to efforts by political appointees at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to interfere with scientific work conducted by career officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," the letter said.

Azar and Redfield are expected to submit all requested documents in full and unredacted form by December 30, the letter said.

The Subcommittee said it has obtained documents that showed political appointees in the Trump administration tried to influence scientific reports at CDC that showed "massive spread" of the virus because they did not align with the Trump administration's policies.