US House Panel Subpoenas Jason Miller, Michael Flynn in January 6 Capitol Riot Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6 on Monday said that it has subpoenaed six former Trump administration officials, including Jason Miller, Michael Flynn and John Eastman.

"The Select Committee issued subpoenas to the following individuals for records and subpoena testimony: William Stepien... Jason Miller... Angela McCallum... John Eastman... Michael Flynn... Bernard Kerik," Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement.