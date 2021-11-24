US House Panel Subpoenas Leaders of Proud Boys, Oath Keepers in January 6 Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The US House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol protest said on Tuesday it subpoenaed the leaders of right-wing groups Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and the First Amendment Praetorian.

The committee said in a press release it subpoenaed Proud Boys International LLC, Oath Keepers, and First Amendment Praetorian, including the leaders of the organizations Henry Tarrio, Elmer Stewart Rhodes, and Robert Patrick Lewis, respectively.