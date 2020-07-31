UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:40 PM

US House Panel Subpoenas Pompeo for Documents on Bidens, Burisma - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel on Friday subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for records on Joe Biden and his family's dealings with Ukraine energy company Burisma Holdings.

"The subpoena demands all records purportedly dealing with the Bidens and Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings the department has produced to Republican-led Senate committees," Engel's office said in a press release. "The subpoena, directed to Secretary Pompeo, requires that the records be turned over by August 7."

The subpoena is part of the committee's investigation of Pompeo's alleged use of State Department resources to smear Biden, according to the release.

"Secretary Pompeo has turned the State Department into an arm of the Trump campaign and he's not even trying to disguise it.

After trying to stonewall virtually every oversight effort by the Foreign Affairs Committee in the last two years, Mr. Pompeo is more than happy to help Senate Republicans advance their conspiracy theories about the Bidens," Engel was quoted as saying in the release.

In testimony before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Thursday, Pompeo committed to continuing to send information to Senate Republicans, but he has refused to provide the same information to the Foreign Affairs Committee, which has jurisdiction over the State Department, Engel added.

Burisma hired Hunter Biden for its board of directors at a time when his father was in charge of Ukraine policy during the Obama administration. The Bidens deny any wrongdoing.

