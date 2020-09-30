US House Panel Subpoenas Security Official Over Alleged Bid to Silence Whistleblower

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) A US House panel subpoenaed a top official from the homeland security department to testify over alleged efforts to silence a whistleblower, chairman Adam Schiff announced in a statement.

"[B]ecause of the Department's unlawful obstruction, we require the head of the Office of Intelligence and Analysis, Jospeh Maher, to appear before the Committee this Friday to testify under oath about why the Department is not meeting its legal obligations to comply," Schiff said Tuesday.

The committee is investigating allegations including the alleged suppression of intelligence reports about Russia's election interference.

They also allege the department modified intelligence on the threat of white supremacists.