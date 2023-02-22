US House Panel to Convene Hearing Next Week on 'Combating' China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) A House panel that oversees US foreign policy announced that it will convene a hearing next week to question senior Biden administration officials and diplomats on developing a better approach to countering China.

"House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul announced the full Committee will convene a hearing entitled 'Combatting the Generational Challenge of CCP Aggression,' on Tuesday, February 28 to identify gaps in pursuing a more holistic approach to countering the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)," the panel said in a press release on Tuesday.

Witnesses will include US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Daniel Kritenbrink, along with senior officials from the Commerce Department and USAID, according to the release.

Tensions have been on the rise between Washington and Beijing over a number of issues including China's relations with Russia. Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi earlier said Russia and China need to develop "new steps of strategic cooperation in accordance with the changing situation."

The hearing also comes amid a crisis sparked by the US spotting and shooting down a Chinese airship over the Atlantic earlier in February. The US claims it was a spy balloon while China says it was conducting scientific research. China, meanwhile, said several US balloons were spotted in its airspace since last year.