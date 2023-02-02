US House Panel to Discuss Twitter Censorship of Biden Family Business Schemes - Statement

The US House Oversight Committee said on Thursday that it will hold a hearing on Twitter's role in censoring reports about President Joe Biden family's questionable business activities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The US House Oversight Committee said on Thursday that it will hold a hearing on Twitter's role in censoring reports about President Joe Biden family's questionable business activities.

The hearing, dubbed "Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1: Twitter's Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story," will be held on February 8.

"At the hearing, lawmakers on the panel will question three former Twitter employees who censored the New York Post's reporting on the Biden family's business schemes based on information obtained from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop," the House Oversight Committee said in a statement.

Major tech companies and social media platforms, including Twitter, colluded prior to the 2020 US presidential election to censor information about Biden's family business activities, the statement said.

"Americans deserve answers about this attack on the First Amendment and why Big Tech and the Swamp colluded to censor this information about the Biden family selling access for profit. Accountability is coming," Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said.

In January, the Oversight Committee requested information from the Treasury Department regarding any suspicious business transactions by the Biden family.