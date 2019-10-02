UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Panel To Issue Subpoena To White House In Trump Impeachment Inquiry - Memorandum

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:35 PM

US House Panel to Issue Subpoena to White House in Trump Impeachment Inquiry - Memorandum

US House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings on Wednesday announced in a memorandum his intention to issue a subpoena to the White House in relation to the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) US House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings on Wednesday announced in a memorandum his intention to issue a subpoena to the White House in relation to the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

"This subpoena will be issued by the Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday, October 4, 2019, under the Rules of the House of Representatives in exercise of its oversight and legislative jurisdiction and after consultation with the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence," Cummings said.

The congressional committees are investigating the degree to which Trump allegedly jeopardized US national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with the 2020 presidential election and by withholding security assistance to Ukraine as well as any efforts to cover up these matters, Cummings said.

"I do not take this step lightly. Over the past several weeks, the committees tried several times to obtain voluntary compliance with our requests for documents, but the White House has refused to engage with - or even respond to - the committees," Cummings said.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump's July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a whistleblower field a complaint claiming Trump engaged in a misconduct by pressing Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

Trump denied the allegations calling them another attempt at a political witch hunt to reverse the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, and published the transcript of the telephone call with Zelenskyy.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Ukraine White House Trump Nancy July October 2016 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

6 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

23 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

38 minutes ago

RAK witnessing continuous overall growth: Saud bin ..

1 hour ago

Olympic National Team will travel next Saturday to ..

1 hour ago

Noor Energy 1 receives CBI certification for Renew ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.