US House Panel to Issue Subpoena to White House in Trump Impeachment Inquiry - Memorandum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) US House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings on Wednesday announced in a memorandum his intention to issue a subpoena to the White House in relation to the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump

"This subpoena will be issued by the Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday, October 4, 2019, under the Rules of the House of Representatives in exercise of its oversight and legislative jurisdiction and after consultation with the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence," Cummings said.

The congressional committees are investigating the degree to which Trump allegedly jeopardized US national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with the 2020 presidential election and by withholding security assistance to Ukraine as well as any efforts to cover up these matters, Cummings said.

"I do not take this step lightly. Over the past several weeks, the committees tried several times to obtain voluntary compliance with our requests for documents, but the White House has refused to engage with - or even respond to - the committees," Cummings said.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump's July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a whistleblower field a complaint claiming Trump engaged in a misconduct by pressing Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

Trump denied the allegations calling them another attempt at a political witch hunt to reverse the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, and published the transcript of the telephone call with Zelenskyy.