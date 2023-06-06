UrduPoint.com

US House Panel To Launch Contempt Hearings Against FBI Chief Over Biden Probe Doc - Chair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US House Panel to Launch Contempt Hearings Against FBI Chief Over Biden Probe Doc - Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The US House Oversight Committee will initiate contempt of Congress hearings against FBI Director Christopher Wray later this week after the agency failed to comply with a subpoena requesting information on a potential bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, Chairman James Comer said on Monday.

"At the briefing, the FBI again refused to hand over the unclassified record to the custody of the House Oversight Committee - and we will now initiate contempt of Congress hearings this Thursday," Comer said during a press conference.

In May, Comer subpoenaed Wray and requested a document that allegedly contains information about a potential scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national exchanging money to secure policy decisions.

Last week, Comer threatened to hold Wray in contempt of Congress if the chief law enforcement official failed to comply with the subpoena.

The FBI record has "not been disproven" and is currently being used in an ongoing investigation, Comer said. The confidential human source behind the information is a "trusted, highly credible" informant engaged with the FBI for over a decade, Comer added.

Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, who also attended the FBI briefing on Monday, said that he had not heard about the document's links to an ongoing probe, adding that he "must've missed" that part.

