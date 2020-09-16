US House Panel to Probe Allegations of Hysterectomies Performed on Detained Migrant Women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The House Homeland Security Committee will investigate allegations that hysterectomies have been performed on migrant women without consent at an immigration detention center in the US state of Georgia, Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The complaint alleging hysterectomies have been performed on women held in detention without consent is incredibly disturbing... The Committee has been conducting an ongoing investigation regarding conditions at ICE contractor facilities and will be examining these new and incredibly serious allegations," Thompson said in the release.

The committee will also look into reports that the immigration facility lacked COVID-19 precautions for detained migrants, Thompson said.

On Monday, a whistleblower complaint was filed by a nurse at an ICE facility in the state of Georgia alleging that hysterectomies were being performed on detained migrant women without their informed consent.