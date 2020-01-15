US House Panel to Probe How State Dept. Handled Security Threat to Ambassador Yovanovitch

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The House Foreign Affairs Committee will investigate whether the State Department knew about a potential security threat to former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, panel chairman Eliot Engel said on Wednesday.

New evidence in the Trump impeachment process has revealed dialogue between Lev Parnas and Trump donor Robert Hyde that suggests a possible risk to Yovanovitch's security in Kiev prior to being recalled from her post last year.

"The Foreign Affairs Committee will now seek to learn what, if anything, the State Department knew about this situation at the time these messages were sent," Engel said in a press release.

Engel said he will send a formal request to the State Department today to provide documents, information and a briefing from senior officials related to this matter.

Parnas has allegedly been linked to US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. In October, US Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Parnas and three other businessmen - Igor Fruman, David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin - for funneling $1 million in donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns in the United States.