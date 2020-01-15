UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Panel To Probe How State Dept. Handled Security Threat To Ambassador Yovanovitch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:28 PM

US House Panel to Probe How State Dept. Handled Security Threat to Ambassador Yovanovitch

The House Foreign Affairs Committee will investigate whether the State Department knew about a potential security threat to former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, panel chairman Eliot Engel said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The House Foreign Affairs Committee will investigate whether the State Department knew about a potential security threat to former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, panel chairman Eliot Engel said on Wednesday.

New evidence in the Trump impeachment process has revealed dialogue between Lev Parnas and Trump donor Robert Hyde that suggests a possible risk to Yovanovitch's security in Kiev prior to being recalled from her post last year.

"The Foreign Affairs Committee will now seek to learn what, if anything, the State Department knew about this situation at the time these messages were sent," Engel said in a press release.

Engel said he will send a formal request to the State Department today to provide documents, information and a briefing from senior officials related to this matter.

Parnas has allegedly been linked to US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. In October, US Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Parnas and three other businessmen - Igor Fruman, David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin - for funneling $1 million in donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns in the United States.

Related Topics

Ukraine Trump David Kiev United States October Post From Million

Recent Stories

Russian Duma to Consider Prime Minister's Candidat ..

3 minutes ago

Youth specific projects to be completed on priorit ..

3 minutes ago

Youth projects to be completed on priority: Usman ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab P&D Board, Government College University jo ..

3 minutes ago

Two killed, 8 hurt in blast at Spain chemical plan ..

7 minutes ago

Minister visits DHQ Hospital DG Khan

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.