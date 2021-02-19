US House Panel to Probe Texas Energy Infrastructure Failure in Record Cold Snap - Speaker

A US House committee will examine power failures due to days of sub-zero cold in Texas that created prolonged electricity blackouts in much of the state, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) A US House committee will examine power failures due to days of sub-zero cold in Texas that created prolonged electricity blackouts in much of the state, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"The Energy and Commerce Committee will be taking up some form of [investigation] - when I say investigation I mean a look into it to see how things could have turned out better and will turn out better in the future," Pelosi said.

At issue is the need to weatherize Texas' energy infrastructure to protect people from the future freezes, Pelosi said.

Media reports blamed the blackout on windmills not equipped to withstand the cold, as well as weather-related shutdowns natural gas and thermal power plants, which cut off water supplies as well as power in much of the otherwise energy-rich state.