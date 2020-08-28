UrduPoint.com
US House Panel To Start Work On Resolution Holding Pompeo In Contempt - Statement

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:45 PM

US House Panel to Start Work on Resolution Holding Pompeo in Contempt - Statement

The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday that Chairman Eliot Engel will begin to work on a resolution to hold Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in contempt over his refusal to provide requested documents about the alleged political misuse of Department of State resources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday that Chairman Eliot Engel will begin to work on a resolution to hold Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in contempt over his refusal to provide requested documents about the alleged political misuse of Department of State resources.

"Representative Eliot L.

Engel, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, today announced that the Committee will begin work on a resolution holding Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in contempt. Chairman Engel made this announcement amid Secretary Pompeo's ongoing refusal to comply with the Committee's duly authorized subpoena for records into his transparently political misuse of Department resources," the release said.

More Stories From World

