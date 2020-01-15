UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:10 AM

US House Panel to Submit New Evidence in Senate Impeachment Trial - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The House Intelligence Committee has received new evidence to submit to the Senate for the Trump impeachment trial, Chairman Adam Schiff said in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler.

"I am transmitting to the House Committee on the Judiciary two flash drives containing additional records and other materials related to the impeachment inquiry... the [Intelligence] Committee continues to receive and review potentially relevant evidence and will make supplemental transmittals under H.R. 660, as appropriate," Schiff said in the letter on Tuesday.

Schiff said one flash drive contains call records and the second flash drive contains records from Lev Parnas that are "pertinent to the impeachment inquiry," Schiff said.

Parnas has allegedly been linked to US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. In October, US Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against Parnas and three other businessmen - Igor Fruman, David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin - for funneling $1 million in donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns in the United States.

The US authorities have also accused the four individuals of having donated money to a member of Congress and then pressing the lawmaker to remove or recall the then-US ambassador to Ukraine.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate impeachment trial will start next Tuesday.

