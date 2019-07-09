US House Panel to Vote on Authorizing Subpoenas Over Immigration Policies - Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will vote on Thursday to authorize subpoenas against current and former Trump administration officials regarding recent US immigration policies, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler's office said in a press release on Tuesday.

"On July 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., the House Judiciary Committee will markup a resolution to authorize subpoenas for documents and testimony from current and former Administration officials relating to the Trump administration's 'zero tolerance' policy and other family separation policies and practices; detention of children and families," the release said.

The release pointed out the Judiciary Committee will also seek to issue subpoenas related to discussions or offers about presidential pardons to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials or employees.

The resolution aims to authorize subpoenas against 12 current or former administration officials, including former DHS Secretary John Kelly, former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and White House Adviser Jared Kushner.

According to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General, an estimated 8,000 asylum-seeking families have been broken up since 2017.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been facing a backlash after reports emerged that migrants, including children, have being kept in poor conditions with inadequate food, water and sanitary supplies while CBP custody. On July 1, Democratic members of US Congress visited two Texas border facilities and later expressed outrage over the worsening humanitarian crisis in there.