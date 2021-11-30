UrduPoint.com

US House Panel To Vote To Cite Former Official For Criminal Contempt In January 6 Probe

Tue 30th November 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6 said it will vote on Wednesday to cite former President Donald Trump's Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark for criminal conduct for refusing to cooperate with the probe.

"Wednesday, December 1st at 7:00 p.m. the Select Committee will vote on a report recommending that the House of Representatives cite Jeffrey Clark for criminal contempt of Congress and refer him for prosecution," the panel said via Twitter on Monday.

Clark, who alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election, is declining to cooperate with US House investigation, according to his attorney Harry MacDougald.

MacDougald said in early November that the information the panel is trying to obtain from Clark appears to be unrelated to the events that occurred at the US Capitol on January 6.

Contempt of Congress charges can only be pursued by the Justice Department and can result in a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon faces two counts of contempt of Congress, to which he pleaded not guilty, for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena that ordered him to provide testimony before the US House Select Committee.

