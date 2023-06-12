US House Panel Urges Pathway to Additional Hypersonic Testing in FY2024 NDAA - Statement

The US House Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Strategic Forces is proposing a pathway for additional hypersonic testing air corridors as part of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the panel said on Monday

The subcommittee proposed a measure that requires the Defense Department to "evaluate and initiate environmental review processes for at least two additional air corridors for hypersonic testing," the panel said in a statement.

In addition, the subcommittee proposed a measure that would amend the Defense Department's hypersonic testing strategy to require updates every two years, the statement said.

The measures come amid increasing competition between the United States, Russia and China to develop hypersonic military capabilities.

The subcommittee's FY 2024 NDAA proposals also include a measure authorizing the Missile Defense Agency to develop a Glide Phase Interceptor for hypersonic defense, with a requirement to reach Initial Operations Capability by 2029, the statement said.

Moreover, the subcommittee would require the Missile Defense Agency Director to provide a report on potential enhancements to Aegis Ashore missile defense sites in Poland and Romania to better detect and defend against a "broader array" of missile threats, the statement added.