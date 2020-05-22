US House Panels Chairmen Demand Pompeo, Esper Explain US Pullout From Open Skies Treaty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The Trump administration must explain its "short-sided" decision to withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty and should be held accountable to ensure that it makes decisions with the best interest of the American people in mind as well as that of the US allies, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith said in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper,

"It appears that short-sighted interests and partisan politics prevailed over reason and good foreign policy. This is a regrettable decision that will have lasting consequences. We will continue to press this administration and hold it accountable to ensure decisions are made with the best interest of the American people, and our allies and partners, in mind," the letter said.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that he will withdraw the United States from the Open Skies Treaty until Russia adheres to it. The United States is set to cease participation in the treaty within six months. However, Trump said there is a very good chance that the treaty can be revived or a new agreement will be concluded.

Russia has denied any violations of the treaty and said a US withdrawal would undermine the global security system.

Engel and Smith said in the letter they are deeply troubled that the Trump's administration decision without consulting with and notifying Congress in direct violation of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

"From the start, this process has been flawed and dismissed congressional oversight. Exercising Congress's constitutional duty, we are writing to demand an explanation for this intended illegal action and insist that the Administration comply with Section 1234.

Furthermore, we continue to strongly oppose any withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty," the letter said.

Engel and Smith pointed out that the law requires that Congress be notified no later than 120 days before the intent to pullout from the treaty is presented to either treaty depository and the notification must be based on a joint conclusion that an exit is in the best interests of the United States as well as that other parties to the accord have been consulted.

"To date, this requirement has not been fulfilled," the letter said. "The administration has provided no convincing evidence or reasoning for why the Treaty is no longer in the interest of the United States, and Congress and our allies who are states parties to the Treaty have not been consulted in such a decision."

Engel and Smith said the latest action would specifically negatively impact US leadership in NATO and the transatlantic relationship with its allies and partners.

"We are also deeply concerned that the Administration has reportedly decided to end US participation in the Treaty through a closed process that not only dismissed Congress but also dismissed the views of our allies," the letter said.

The lawmakers went on to say that the treaty has been crucial in advancing transatlantic security and is a vital demonstration of the United States commitment to security in Europe.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992 and entered into force in 2002. The agreement allows all 34 countries that have ratified the treaty to conduct unarmed surveillance flights over one another.