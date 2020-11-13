UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Panels Demand Trump Admin. Halt Deportations Of Detained Whistleblowers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:30 AM

US House Panels Demand Trump Admin. Halt Deportations of Detained Whistleblowers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Lawmakers from two US House committees demanded in a letter to acting Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) Director Tony Pham that ICE confirm in writing it will not deport potential witnesses in a probe of medical abuses at a detention center in the state of Georgia,.

At issue is an investigation of the Irwin County Detention Center following a whistleblower complaint alleging medical mistreatment of prisoners, "including hysterectomies performed without 'proper informed consent,'" the letter released on Thursday said.

"ICE reportedly has taken steps to deport individuals relevant to these investigations - including victims of these alleged abuses - thereby preventing them from giving testimony.

Shortly after the publication of the whistleblower report, ICE moved to deport Pauline Binam, a former ICDC detainee and witness," the letter said.

Binam avoided deportation only because of direct intervention by US Congresswomen Pramila Jayapal and Sheila Jackson Lee, the letter added.

The letter cited a number of investigations of ICE and its contractors by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General and multiple congressional committees.

The letter sought written confirmation no later than Friday, November 13 that ICE will immediately halt deportations.

Related Topics

Jackson Georgia November From

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

6 hours ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

5 hours ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

5 hours ago

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before ..

5 hours ago

Trump Renews Declaration of Nuclear Proliferation ..

5 hours ago

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advance ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.