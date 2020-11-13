US House Panels Demand Trump Admin. Halt Deportations of Detained Whistleblowers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Lawmakers from two US House committees demanded in a letter to acting Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) Director Tony Pham that ICE confirm in writing it will not deport potential witnesses in a probe of medical abuses at a detention center in the state of Georgia,.

At issue is an investigation of the Irwin County Detention Center following a whistleblower complaint alleging medical mistreatment of prisoners, "including hysterectomies performed without 'proper informed consent,'" the letter released on Thursday said.

"ICE reportedly has taken steps to deport individuals relevant to these investigations - including victims of these alleged abuses - thereby preventing them from giving testimony.

Shortly after the publication of the whistleblower report, ICE moved to deport Pauline Binam, a former ICDC detainee and witness," the letter said.

Binam avoided deportation only because of direct intervention by US Congresswomen Pramila Jayapal and Sheila Jackson Lee, the letter added.

The letter cited a number of investigations of ICE and its contractors by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General and multiple congressional committees.

The letter sought written confirmation no later than Friday, November 13 that ICE will immediately halt deportations.