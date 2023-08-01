US House Panels Launching Probe Into 'Unusual' Hunter Biden Plea Agreement - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The US House committees on Ways and Means, Oversight and Judiciary are requesting information from US Attorney General Merrick Garland on a plea agreement between Hunter Biden and the Justice Department to resolve criminal tax and firearms charges, the panels said on Monday.

"The Department's unusual plea and pretrial diversion agreements with Mr. Biden raise serious concerns - especially when combined with recent whistleblower allegations - that the Department has provided preferential treatment toward Mr. Biden in the course of its investigation and proposed resolution of his alleged criminal conduct," the panels' chairmen said in a letter to Garland.

Last week, a judge with the US District Court for the District of Delaware declined to accept an agreement between Biden and the Justice Department to enter into a plea agreement on tax charges and a pretrial diversion agreement on a firearms charge, characterizing the deal as atypical.

The chairmen - Congressmen Jason Smith, James Comer and Jim Jordan - requested Garland provide information to provide clarity on the Justice Department's decision to sign off on such an agreement.

The lawmakers' letter requested information on any similar agreements made by the US Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware and how the Biden deal was drafted by the prosecution and defense teams.

In addition, the letter requested a "generalized description" of the nature of any ongoing investigations concerning Hunter Biden.

The letter urges Garland to provide the requested information by August 14.

The probe into Hunter Biden's plea deal comes alongside a broader set of investigations by lawmakers into alleged influence peddling and criminal activity by the Biden family, as well as the alleged weaponization of the Federal government and justice system to their benefit.