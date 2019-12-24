UrduPoint.com
US House Panels Open Probe Into Migrant Health Care Provided in US Custody - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The US House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee said in a press release that it has partnered with the House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties to open an investigation seeking documents from US immigration agencies about alleged inadequate medical care provided to migrant detainees.

"Today, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, the Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, sent letters seeking documents following reports of a pattern of negligence and abuse leading to serious harm and the deaths of immigrants detained by the Trump administration," the release said on Monday.

The House panels sent letters to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and DHS' Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties (CRCL).

The House panels are seeking all documents related to the deaths of migrants in US custody since January 20, 2017, which includes at least seven children.

Lawmakers are also seeking all documents related to at least 17 complaints submitted to the CRCL - including a memorandum report from the agency - regarding inadequate medical care or oversight at nine ICE facilities.

The House panels requested the US immigration agencies provided the requested documents by January 10.

