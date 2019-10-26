UrduPoint.com
US House Panels Subpoena 3 Trump Administration Officials In Impeachment Probe - Statement

Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

US House Panels Subpoena 3 Trump Administration Officials in Impeachment Probe - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) The three congressional committees leading the Trump impeachment inquiry have sent subpoenas to two Office of Management and Budget officials and one State Department official, the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Rep. Eliot L. Engel, the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the Acting Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, sent letters conveying subpoenas to two Office of Management and Budget officials... appear at a deposition on November 5, 2019 and November 6, 2019, respectively, as part of the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump," the release said.

The release identified the two officials as Acting Director Russell Vought and Associate Director for National Security Programs Michael Duffey.

The lawmakers also sent a subpoena to State Department Counselor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl to appear at a deposition on November 6, the release said.

On September 24, House Democrats launched an impeachment probe over a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call into investigating Joe and Hunter Biden for corruption.

Trump has denied the allegations of misconduct, released the transcript of the call and characterized the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.

