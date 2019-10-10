UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Panels Subpoena Giuliani Associates For Documents In Impeachment Inquiry - Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 10:44 PM

US House Panels Subpoena Giuliani Associates for Documents in Impeachment Inquiry - Letter

US Congressmen Adam Schiff, Eliot Engel and Elijah Cummings in a letter on Thursday said they have issued subpoenas to two associates of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents regarding the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) US Congressmen Adam Schiff, Eliot Engel and Elijah Cummings in a letter on Thursday said they have issued subpoenas to two associates of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents regarding the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry.

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting the following subpoenas: A subpoena that compels your client, Lev Parnas, to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 16, 2019; and a subpoena that compels your client, Igor Fruman, to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 16, 2019," the letter said.

Related Topics

Trump October 2019

Recent Stories

Kashmir becomes nuclear flashpoint: Speakers

33 seconds ago

Red Cross Chief Says to Meet With Russian Deputy D ..

1 minute ago

Qatari Defense Minister Supports Turkish Operation ..

2 minutes ago

UN to Scale Up Humanitarian Work in Areas Near Tur ..

2 minutes ago

Transnistrian 5+2 Format Settlement Talks End in B ..

2 minutes ago

Italian Foreign Minister Summons Turkish Ambassado ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.