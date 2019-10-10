US House Panels Subpoena Giuliani Associates for Documents in Impeachment Inquiry - Letter

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 10:44 PM
US Congressmen Adam Schiff, Eliot Engel and Elijah Cummings in a letter on Thursday said they have issued subpoenas to two associates of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents regarding the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry
"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting the following subpoenas: A subpoena that compels your client, Lev Parnas, to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 16, 2019; and a subpoena that compels your client, Igor Fruman, to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 16, 2019," the letter said.