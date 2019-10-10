US House Panels Subpoena Giuliani Associates for Documents in Impeachment Inquiry - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) US Congressmen Adam Schiff, Eliot Engel and Elijah Cummings in a letter on Thursday said they have issued subpoenas to two associates of President Donald Trump 's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents regarding the Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry.

"Pursuant to the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, we are hereby transmitting the following subpoenas: A subpoena that compels your client, Lev Parnas, to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 16, 2019; and a subpoena that compels your client, Igor Fruman, to produce the documents set forth in the accompanying schedule by October 16, 2019," the letter said.