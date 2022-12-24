(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) The US House of Representatives passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill for 2023, funding the Federal government and avoiding a shutdown that was slated to begin when existing funding expires Friday.

House lawmakers passed the omnibus in a vote of 225-201, sending the bill to US President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The Senate passed the legislation earlier on Thursday. Lawmakers also included a measure providing one more week of government funding to give Biden time to sign the bill.

The omnibus approves approximately $1.7 trillion in government spending, including $858 billion for US defense and $45 billion for Ukrainian defense. Lawmakers also included an amendment allowing seized Russian funds to be put towards aid for Ukraine.

Biden praised the bill and its passage, saying it is further proof that cooperation between the two major political parties in the United States is possible. Biden added that he looks forward to more bipartisan progress in 2023.

The bill received pushback from some Republican members of Congress, including Senator Rand Paul and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy and fellow House Republicans, who will take control of the lower chamber next Congress, threatened to impede the legislative efforts of any member who voted in favor of the omnibus.

Passage of the omnibus closed out the "lame duck" session of Congress between midterm elections and the new year, during which lawmakers passed the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act as well.