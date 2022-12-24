UrduPoint.com

US House Passes $1.7Trln Omnibus Spending Bill, Sending Legislation To Biden's Desk

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) The US House of Representatives passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill for 2023, funding the Federal government and avoiding a shutdown that was slated to begin when existing funding expires Friday.

House lawmakers passed the omnibus in a vote of 225-201, sending the bill to US President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The Senate passed the legislation on Thursday. Lawmakers also included a measure providing one more week of government funding to give Biden time to sign the bill.

The omnibus approves approximately $1.7 trillion in government spending, including $858 billion for US defense and $45 billion for Ukrainian defense. Lawmakers also included an amendment allowing seized Russian funds to be put toward aid for Ukraine.

