US House Passes $1.9Bln Bill For More US Capitol Security, Cover January 6 Expenses

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $1.9 billion bill to provide additional security at the Capitol and to reimburse law enforcement and Federal agencies for expenses incurred during the January 6 riot.

The House passed the measure with a 213-212 vote, sending it to the Senate for consideration.