US House Passes $1.9Bln Bill For More US Capitol Security, Cover January 6 Expenses
Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:30 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $1.9 billion bill to provide additional security at the Capitol and to reimburse law enforcement and Federal agencies for expenses incurred during the January 6 riot.
The House passed the measure with a 213-212 vote, sending it to the Senate for consideration.