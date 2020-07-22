US House Passes 2021 Spending Bill That Includes Nord Stream 2 Sanctions
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 03:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The US House of Representatives has passed the defense spending bill for fiscal year 2021, which also includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.
The US House on Tuesday passed the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in a 295-125 vote. The NDAA now heads to the US Senate for consideration.