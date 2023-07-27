Open Menu

US House Passes 2024 Appropriations Bill For Veterans Care, Military Construction

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 11:22 PM

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed an appropriations bill for the Department of Veterans Affairs and military construction projects for Fiscal Year 2024, despite White House opposition to the bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed an appropriations bill for the Department of Veterans Affairs and military construction projects for Fiscal Year 2024, despite White House opposition to the bill.

House lawmakers passed the legislation in a vote of 219-211.

"Congress has a fundamental duty to fund the government responsibly, providing for important programs while cutting waste and ensuring taxpayer Dollars are spent on what matters - like supporting our veterans, national defense, and homeland security," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the bill.

The bill includes measures to cut spending by banning funds from being used to lobby Congress, promote critical race theory, or carry out executive orders on diversity, equity and inclusion, the statement said.

Earlier this week, the White House Office of Management and Budget released a statement of the Biden administration policy on the legislation, which expressed the its disapproval of the bill.

President Joe Biden would veto the bill if passed by Congress, the statement said. However, the bill would first have to make it through the Democrat-led Senate.

The Biden administration is prepared to engage with both chambers of Congress to enact "responsible spending bills" that fund Federal agencies in a timely manner, the statement said.

