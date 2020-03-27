US House Passes $2Trln Coronavirus Rescue Legislation, Heads to Trump for Signature

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The US House of Representatives on Friday passed a $2 trillion coronavirus (COVID-19) rescue package, which will head to President Donald Trump to sign into law after voting wraps up.

The economic aid package, which will provide funding for companies, local governments, and cash for ordinary Americans, comes a day after the United States surpassed China as the world leader in confirmed coronavirus cases.