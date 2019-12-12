UrduPoint.com
US House Passes $738Bln 2020 Defense Spending Bill

Thu 12th December 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The US House of Representatives has passed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that includes provisions stipulating sanctions against Russia and Turkey.

The NDAA passed the House floor on Wednesday evening in a 377-48 vote and is now headed to the Senate for consideration.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump urged Congress to quickly pass the NDAA so that he can sign it right away.

