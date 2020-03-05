UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Passes $8.3Bln Emergency Bill For Coronavirus Response

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 02:50 AM

US House Passes $8.3Bln Emergency Bill for Coronavirus Response

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to help contain the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

The measure passed with a 415-2 vote on Wednesday and will head to the Senate for an expected swift vote.

Eleven people have died from the new virus in the United States, and more than 100 people have been confirmed infected. More than 90,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,100 have died from complications associated with the infection.

Related Topics

Senate Vote Died United States From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gargash, UNRWA chief discuss joint cooperation

1 hour ago

VP reviews findings of national survey of aerial m ..

3 hours ago

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

3 hours ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

3 hours ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

3 hours ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.