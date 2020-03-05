US House Passes $8.3Bln Emergency Bill for Coronavirus Response

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a $8.3 billion emergency funding bill to help contain the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

The measure passed with a 415-2 vote on Wednesday and will head to the Senate for an expected swift vote.

Eleven people have died from the new virus in the United States, and more than 100 people have been confirmed infected. More than 90,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,100 have died from complications associated with the infection.