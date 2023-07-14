US House Passes $886Bln NDAA Draft, Setting Up Reconciliation With Senate Version

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Friday passed its initial draft of the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorizes approximately $886 billion in defense funding and sets policies on how the funds can be spent.

House lawmakers passed the legislation in a vote of 219-210, mostly along party lines.

The legislation's passage comes following consideration of hundreds of amendments, with the House approving measures on issues ranging from the Pentagon's abortion reimbursement policy to US taxpayer support for Chinese research programs.

Although House Republicans praised the bill and its amendments as a legislative victory, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Friday that he will work with Senate colleagues to remove many of the measures from the final draft of the bill, which must be agreed to by both chambers of Congress.