US House Passes Abortion Defense Bills in Response to End of Roe Protections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Friday passed a pair of bills to federally protect women's access to abortions in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling and allow state restrictions on the procedure.

Lawmakers passed the Women's Health Protection Act in a vote of 219-210 and the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act in a vote of 223-205. Republican opposition to the first bill was unanimous, with one Democrat joining them in voting against its passage. Three Republicans joined all Democrats in passing the second bill.

The Women's Health Protection Act prohibits governmental restrictions on access to abortion services, including restrictions on requirements to consult with providers or disclose reasons for pursuing an abortion before obtaining one.

The Ensuring Access to Abortion Act similarly prohibits state officials from interfering with people's ability to access out-of-state aboriton services, including by preventing, impeding or retaliating against those engaged in interstate travel for the purpose of obtaining or helping someone else obtain an abortion.

The two bills, which are expected to face a greater hurdle to passage in the Senate, came in response to the Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn abortion protections initially granted by the Roe v.

Wade ruling and allow states greater freedom to regulate abortion.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday praised the the bills as landmark pieces of legislation and affirmed Democrats' commitment to abortion rights.

"As we pass this landmark legislation today, Democrats will not stop ferociously defending freedom for women and for every American. And we want everybody to know, women out there who are concerned about their own personal reproductive freedom and what it means to their health, that the message from the House Democrats and our groups here today is: we are not going back," Pelosi said during a press conference.

Pelosi also reiterated US President Joe Biden's call for Americans to vote for pro-abortion Democratic candidates in November midterm elections.

The House next week will bring to the floor the Right to Contraception Act, which would protect women's ability to access and engage in contraception, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also said on Friday in a statement.