US House Passes Act to Protect Refugees From Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The US House approved legislation on Monday designed to help protect refugees from Hong Kong who are fleeing persecution.

The Hong Kong People's Freedom and Choice Act of 2020 was approved after 40 minutes of debate by a voice vote.

Earlier in the day, the Trump administration targeted more than a dozen Chinese officials in a new round of sanctions over Hong Kong, the Department of the Treasury announced.

The bill calls for temporary refuge to Hong Kongers already in the US and expedites applications of those fleeing persecution.