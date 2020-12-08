UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Passes Act To Protect Refugees From Hong Kong

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:50 AM

US House Passes Act to Protect Refugees From Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The US House approved legislation on Monday designed to help protect refugees from Hong Kong who are fleeing persecution.

The Hong Kong People's Freedom and Choice Act of 2020 was approved after 40 minutes of debate by a voice vote.

Earlier in the day, the Trump administration targeted more than a dozen Chinese officials in a new round of sanctions over Hong Kong, the Department of the Treasury announced.

The bill calls for temporary refuge to Hong Kongers already in the US and expedites applications of those fleeing persecution.

Related Topics

China Vote Trump Hong Kong 2020 From Refugee

Recent Stories

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

51 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

2 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

2 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

1 hour ago

Goldman Sachs, Tesla's Musk eye post-pandemic offi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.